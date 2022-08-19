Suva Grammar, Jasper dominate senior 400m final

Suva Grammar School was a surprise in the senior boys 400m final coming out ontop to win gold.

Elijah Tokikivunuki dived to the finish line sending the Suva Grammar crowd to a frenzy.

Closely behind was Setoki Turuva of Ratu Kadavulevu School with silver.

Claiming bronze was Ilisavani Radovu of Queen Victoria School.

Senior Boys

Senior Girls

Inter Boys

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Solomone Muakibau ran the fastest to win gold in the inter-boys 400m final.

He had to work hard to overcome a determined Queen Victoria School outfit at lane four.

Victorian Senirusi Rauqe was inches short settling for the silver medal.

Suva Grammar School’s Sale Joe scooped bronze.

Inter Girls

Gold for Natabua in junior 400m

Apakuki Navuniyata of Natabua dominated the junior boys Coca-Cola Games 400m final claiming gold for the Lautoka based school.

The young Sabeto man powered through the tracks showing his speed.

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Apimeleki Vikila provided a good challenge to Navuniyata but didn’t have enough momentum and had to settlle for silver.

Coming in third place is Tobia Seru of Marist Brothers High School.

Junior Girls

Adi Cakobau School’s Imeri Nasali scooped gold in the junior girls 800m final with a time of 60.30 seconds.

In second place is Salote Takayawa of Nasesevia Secondary School with a time of 62.30 seconds and winning bronze is Sacred Heart College’s Maopa Vere with a time of 62.30.

Sub Junior Boys



Aporosa Lalabalavu

Aporosa Lalabalavu of Cuvu College has clinched the gold medal in the sub-junior 400m final.

The 14-year-old showed endurance and determination to come away victorious.

In second place is Waisiki Korovulavula of Suva Grammar School coming away with silver.

Ratu Pio Natutusau settled for bronze adding to Queen Victoria School’s medal tally.

Sub Junior Girls

Sub-Junior girls 400 meter gold medalist Adi Ceva Lutumailagi is proud to be able to create history for her family.

The 14-year-old ran a time of 60.90 seconds to bag a gold for Natabua High School.

Lutumailagi says she is happy to be able to set an example for her younger siblings who are also athletes in primary school.

The Namotomoto, Nadi lass says she is looking forward to more Coca Cola Games outing.

She says she was nervous coming into the coke games but has gained a lot of confidence after going against big schools like Adi Cakobau School and Saint Joseph Secondary School.

In second place is Hephzibah Tuimanono of Suva Grammar School.

Nanise Uluimoala of Adi Cakobau School finished third with a bronze medal.