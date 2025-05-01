Coates brings wealth of experience: Rawaqa

[ Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook ]

Former Fijian Drua powerhouse Jade Coates is back in camp and already making her presence felt in the Fijiana 15s forward pack.

Now with New Zealand’s Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki, Coates adds international experience and leadership just in time for their clash with the Wallaroos this weekend.

Fijiana 15s forwards Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa, believe her influence could be a game-changer for the young squad.

“She’s been training well, she joined us on the backend of the Super Rugby season, which is good. It’s good for us, it’s good for the girls — her experience and her knowledge will really boost our prep going into this weekend.”

Rawaqa says her professionalism and work ethic have lifted the intensity at training sessions ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will take on the Wallaroos at 5 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Overseas viewers can catch all the action live on VITI+ for FJD 30.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Reds before the Test at 2:05pm in another Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round.

