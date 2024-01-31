Chiefs to wear home red jerseys in Super Bowl LVIII

[Source: Reuters]

The Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing their home red jerseys when they take the field against the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Kansas City, which is the designated home team for the game on Feb. 11, was afforded the selection of uniform color.

The teams will be wearing the same uniform colors from Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. The Chiefs recorded a 31-20 victory over the 49ers in that game.

Article continues after advertisement

Wearing red on Super Bowl Sunday largely has mixed results for Kansas City. The Chiefs wore that color in a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, however they dropped a 31-9 decision to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs wore white in their 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the very first Super Bowl as well as their 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last year.

Their loss to the Chiefs aside, the 49ers have won the two other Super Bowls in which they wore white uniforms.

San Francisco posted a 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI and breezed to a 55-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV.