Central Basketball kicks off with 2025 season

Kaunikuila Basketball Club

15 teams are competing in the Central Basketball Kaunikuila Challenge that started today at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Following the tournament launch this morning, Kaunikuila Basketball Club president Ben Naisau says they are happy to be hosting the challenge for the first time his year.

The tournament will feature 11 men’s and four women’s teams, and will continue until next Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Naisau is calling out to basketball enthusiasts to come out in numbers and support the teams.

“We have come under to actually be the club to run the tournament for the next four challenges. So we have a total of, participating in this challenge for the long week is 15 clubs. That’s 11 men’s teams and four girl’s teams. But in total when we usually have our challenges, we have about 18 boys team and seven girl teams.”

National selectors will also be attending the tournament, in a buildup to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this year.

The pool games for both the men’s and women’s will run throughout the week, with the finals being held next weekend.