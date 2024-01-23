Bulewa secures scholarship in South Korea

Red and black belt Taekwondo practitioner Maryanne Bulewa.

Red and black belt Taekwondo practitioner Maryanne Bulewa has secured a one-year scholarship to study and train in South Korea.

Two years ago, the Kadavu native defied her parents’ wishes to pursue the combat sport, and the gamble has proven successful.

Bulewa says that she embraced the sport, recognizing it as her true calling.

Article continues after advertisement

“I kept going training because I loved it, I met new people, new friends, new people that could benefit me, master always gave me an opportunity to take and I was a fighter.. I was born to be a fighter, it was part of my family.

She adds that she has ascended through the ranks in just two years and is on the verge of advancing to the master’s level.

Bulewa will be missing out on the Olympic qualifiers as she will leave our shores on the 15th of next month.