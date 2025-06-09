Bula FC sets realistic goals ahead of OFC Pro League

With the inaugural OFC Pro League season set to kick off next month, Bula FC is approaching the competition with realistic expectations, choosing patience over rushing toward long-term ambitions.

As Fiji’s first-ever professional football club, head coach Stephane Auvary says the primary objective this season is to gain exposure at the highest level.

He acknowledges that the team may not be among the strongest contenders in the competition but emphasizes the importance of learning and development.

Article continues after advertisement

Auvary believes the experience will be invaluable for his players, as they are expected to absorb as much knowledge as possible throughout the season and use it as a foundation for future success.

“This first season is going to be a discovery, a learning phase for the players. We will not be pretentious as to say that we are going to play our games and hope to make it to finals and be the best team in the league. We know there are teams who have existed way longer than us, very structured. We are in the initial phase, and I hope the players will learn a lot during the next five months.”

He has also cautioned his squad against getting ahead of themselves, noting that the OFC Pro League will be a completely different challenge compared to what they are accustomed to.

The inaugural OFC Pro League season is scheduled to begin on January 17.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.