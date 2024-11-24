BSAF wraps up year with ranking tournaments

[Source: Supplied]

Nausori Club and Merchant Club in Suva today hosted the fourth A and B grades national ranking tournaments for the Billiard and Snooker Association of Fiji.

The A-grade event was held in Nausori and it was the last event of the year.

The top 16 from the four events are going to feature in the Champion of Champion tournament in Suva early next year.

BSAF president, Keshwan Nadan, says they’re pleased with the turnout at the two competitions.

He also says they’ve seen a major improvement in the last few days and are thankful for the support.

“We also got the biggest prize money proudly sponsored by Pacific Specialist from Nadi and we have to thank the organizers at the Nausori and Merchant Clubs for giving us the opportunity to use their facilities.”

There are also hopes that the BSAF will send Fiji’s top two to the Oceania Championship in Sydney, Australia next year.