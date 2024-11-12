Thorough investigation into Haider’s death says Minister

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru says he will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted into the events surrounding the death of Fiji’s featherweight boxing champion, Ubayd Haider, who will be laid to rest today.

In a statement, Saukuru says the probe should be done as they owe it to Haider and his family to understand what led to the tragedy.

He says today is a very sad day for sports in the country, as the sporting fraternity mourns Haider’s untimely passing, saying he was not just a talented boxer, but a true representative of the rich boxing heritage of Fiji.

Saukuru says the sudden loss of Haider is a tragedy that “deeply saddens the Government of Fiji”, and they extend their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire boxing community.

The Minister says Haider hailed from a family deeply-rooted in the sport where boxing was more than just a career, it was a passion that ran through their veins.

Haider was rushed to the Nadi Hospital following his loss to China’s Runqi Zhou in the IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight bout at a South Pacific Boxing Promotion event on October 26.

He passed away at Lautoka’s Aspen Hospital and will be laid to rest at the Raralevu cemetery tonight.