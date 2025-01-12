Simpson retains titles with TKO victory over Woodall

Callum Simpson after his fight against Steed Woodall [Source: FM]

Callum Simpson defeated Steed Woodall by TKO today at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England, retaining his British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles.

After being knocked down in the second round, Woodall (19-3-1, 12 KOs) got up but the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 1:56, with some questioning the early stoppage.

Simpson (15-0, 11 KOs) took the win and remained undefeated.

Callum Simpson dominates Steed Woodall [Source: Fight Mag]

In other action, Scott Forrest (7-0, 4 KOs) stopped Deevorn Miller (8-3, 6 KOs) in the second round at cruiserweight, while Sam Hickey (2-0, 1 KO) knocked out Lewis Howells (3-2) in the second round at middleweight.