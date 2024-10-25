SBW excited to watch boxing in Fiji

Former All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams says he is excited to watch the upcoming South Pacific Boxing Promotion, set to kick off tomorrow.

At a lively weigh-in event today, Williams shared his appreciation for the dedication and hard work the boxers have put in to reach this pivotal moment in their careers.

Williams, a dual-code rugby legend and seasoned boxer says it’s always special to see athletes come together and prepare for battle.

He says during his own weigh-in days, there would be nerves and excitement felt.

“Awesome line up. Some strong fighters, great caliber. And you can just see the look in their faces. They’re ready to go, you know. So having been in the same position, I know the nerves that come with it. But also the excitement as well.”

The weigh-in drew a substantial crowd of fans, all eager to support their local fighters.

Williams notes the importance of community backing in sports, highlighting the passionate atmosphere created by the supporters.

He also acknowledged the vital role that family support plays in the boxer’s journeys.

The event will be held at Prince Charles Park and starts at 3pm.