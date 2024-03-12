Rakuro to bounce back from tragic loss

Welterweight boxer Ratu Rakuro Daunivanavana

The tragic loss of a loved one is all the motivation that welterweight boxer Ratu Rakuro Daunivanavana needs for his upcoming bout in May.

Daunivanavana had to withdraw from his fight against New Zealand boxer Dylan Archer last week to bury his late mother.

Even though he is still in mourning, Daunivanavana intends to honor her memory when he fights in the South Pacific Boxing Promotions event in two months’ time.

Article continues after advertisement

Daunivanavana will go toe-to-toe against Mexican fighter Raviera.

“I’ve been told about his profile and I’ve been looking through it and Mr Raviera is a Mexican and we know that Mexican style is very dangerous. They are well-known in the world but we here in Fiji also have some Mexican style. I too have some Mexican style, I am a fan of it.”

South Pacific Boxing Promotions promoter Freddy Chand says he is lining up seven fights in his program on May 18th at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The program, which will feature several overseas fighters will be headlined by Fiji’s welterweight champion Winston Hill taking on Australia’s Jyl Wright for the IBO Asia Pacific title.

Other notable inclusions in the program include Alifereti Kauyaca taking on an overseas opponent in a UBO cruiserweight bout while Joseva Ravudi will face an opponent from South Africa.