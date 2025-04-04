Need for more international bouts

[Source: Fiji Amateur Boxing Association/Facebook]

More fights against international opponents is something Fiji Amateur Boxing needs as they prepare for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Head coach Cam Todd says after returning from their USA tour last week, this was something the team realized.

Todd took five boxers on tour to the USA earlier this month, where they fought against boxers from around the world.

[Source: Fiji Amateur Boxing Association/Facebook]

Even though he’s not winning any bouts throughout the tour, Todd says he has seen a lot of improvement.



[Source: Fiji Amateur Boxing Association/Facebook]

“The reason for that trip is just to give my elite boxers some more experience and give them the bouts that they need. All of our boxers competed well, especially our younger boxers.”

Todd is also preparing his team for a Men’s and Women’s Championship in September.

The team will be heading to Australia next month for another tour.

