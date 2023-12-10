Keep boxing clean: Daunivavana

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana (right)

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana says local boxers and administrators need to work together to keep the sport drug-free.

The 27-year-old was recently granted approval by the Boxing Commission of Fiji to participate in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion in Nadi yesterday, following the controversy of failing a drug test in a previous bout.

Daunivavana claims that initially, there were supposed to be three random drug tests conducted, but he only undertook one, which resulted in his victory against Vanuatu’s Masing Warawara being overturned in the Tuwai Boxing Promotions event last month.

Article continues after advertisement

“We pleaded the case, not only for myself but for upcoming boxers that whatever happens in Fiji boxing, we have to keep it clean and I really appreciate BCF for what they are doing. It’s not a bad thing, it’s a good thing but we just need to make it professional.”



Boxer Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana

Daunivavana claimed a TKO victory over Fredrick Chand in the second round yesterday to maintain his winning form.

He says his camp is currently in talks with the New Zealand Boxing Commission to fight Kiwi boxer Dylan Archer in February next year.