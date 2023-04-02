Joshua beats Franklin to draw a line under two Usyk defeats

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin - O2 Arena, London, Britain - April 1, 2023 Anthony Joshua in action during his fight against Jermaine Franklin Action

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua got back to winning ways after two straight defeats by beating American Jermaine Franklin on a unanimous decision at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday.

The non-title fight in front of a 20,000 crowd was the 33-year-old Briton’s return to the ring after suffering successive losses to Ukraine’s WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.

It was also his first win in more than two years, taking his professional record to 25 wins and three defeats.

Fans hoping for a dominant, explosive knockout performance to put Joshua’s name back in the headlines as a contender had to settle for a commanding, if ultimately unconvincing, display from the local favourite.