Hard work pays off for Uluilakeba

Petero Alick Uluilakeba.

Months of preparation has finally paid off for Petero Alick Uluilakeba, who managed to secure a split-point decision win against Army’s Ratu Kelevi Mawi at the 2024 Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Boxing competition on Tuesday.

The Fiji Police Force officer made his debut in boxing for his police side last year, and after losing in his first time in the ring, he made a vow to come back stronger the following year.

He says competing in the sport has kept his fitness up to par, and he is proud to come back from last year’s loss and secure a win for his police side.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is my second year participating in the boxing, I started last year, for the Fiji Police Force. I lost through points last year, and I had made a dedication to try to change it this year and I have accomplished it.”

He dedicated his win to his wife and children who were unable to attend his bout, and thanked them for supporting him in his preparation over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, today will see the last round of boxing matches, which will be held the LICI Courts in Suva and starts at 2pm.