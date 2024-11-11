Haider to be laid to rest tomorrow

Fiji’s featherweight boxer, Ubayd Haider, who passed away last night in Lautoka will be laid to rest tomorrow. [Source: Instagram]

Funeral details have been released and it’ll be held at the family’s residence in Laucala Beach.

He’ll be laid to rest at the Raralevu Muslim Cemetery at 3pm.

Haider was hospitalized after being knocked out in the ninth round by Australia-based Runqi Zhou during the South Pacific Promotion’s IBO Asia Pacific Featherweight Title fight at Nadi’s King Charles Park last month.

Following the fight, he collapsed in the locker room and was admitted in a critical condition, where he was placed in an induced coma.