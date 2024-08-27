Davule puts rehab to good use

Jone Davule

Sportsman of the Year nominee Jone Davule says that despite his busy work schedule and rehabilitation, he still makes time to visit the gym and help nurture the country’s young future boxers.

Davule is one of 11 male athletes vying for top honors at the Fiji Sports Awards.

He says he is never too busy, especially when it comes to inspiring the younger generation who looks up to him for motivation in the sport of boxing.

“They watch me and want to follow my footsteps and I think most athletes have done that, they motivate the young generation and continue the achievement of boxing and any other sport, yeah that’s my aim, just to encourage everyone especially the younger generation because boxing is not an easy sport.”

He adds it’s been quite a journey leading up to his nomination, and he believes that breaking a 20-year gold medal drought for boxing at the Pacific Games last year has rightfully earned him a place as an award recipient.

Other Sportsman of the Year nominees are Kaiv Gounder from archery, Leevan Dutta of hockey, Ratu Goleavanua Lesuma from outrigger canoeing, Special Olympian Petero Kanaliwa, rugby league’s Tui Kamikamica, Olympic silver medalist Selestino Ravutaumada, Marika Matanatabu from squash, swimmer Hansel McCaig, taekwondo’s Suliano Bartholomew, triathlete Christian Rokoua and Pacific Games triple gold medalist in weightlifting, Taniela Rainibogi.

The Fiji Sports Awards will be held this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.