Crawford WBO title on the line

The tension is growing as the rivalry between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter crank’s up when they go face to face for the first time on Sunday.

Crawford’s WBO welterweight champion and his status as one of the world’s pound-for-pound greats is at stake against Porter.

Porter has warned to expect fireworks when their eyes lock heading into the world title clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Crawford has built an immaculate 37-0 record with world titles in three divisions, including the undisputed super-lightweight championship, but Porter is his most dangerous rival so far.

Catch the Crawford vs Porter bout live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform starting from 2pm on Sunday.

[Source: Skysports]