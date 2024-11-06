Buka shines despite loss

Savenaca Buka

Despite being one of the youngest boxer at the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition, 20-year-old Savenaca Buka has displayed courage and bravery in competing against more experienced fighters.

The year-13 student of Sila Central High says one of the main reasons of him competing in the Sukuna Bowl competition is to follow in the steps of his father.

Buka joined the RFMF Boxing club two months ago, and competed in the Men’s 57-60 kilogram category.

“My dad played in this same category I am playing in now. He always told me to come and join the Army club, and this year I’ve joined the club to compete at the Sukuna Bowl.”

Buka is currently sitting for his year-13 final examination, and says the secret balancing training with his studies proper time management.

Despite losing to his Army teammate in his bout, Buka exited the ring as the crowd favorite, after putting out a good performance.