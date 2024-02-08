Boxing fitness a major concern: Todd

[File Photo]

Base fitness remains a major weakness for amateur boxers in the country.

Fiji amateur boxing coach Cam Todd says most boxers who scouted from local competitions and roped into the national program have poor fitness levels.

“Definitely need to step up with their base fitness. When they come into national squads, I shouldn’t have to be getting them fit as well as getting them ready for internationals so improvement of their fitness and working on the technical aspects that we had put in place last year.”

Fiji amateur boxing coach Cam Todd

Todd says he is constantly working with local coaches to help boost the base fitness of their boxers in the ring.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association will host its first regular tournament of the year on Saturday at the Commander Stan Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bau, Suva.