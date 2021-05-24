Home

Full Coverage
Boxing Commissions implements tight measures

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 6:07 pm

The Fiji Boxing Commission won’t be doing boxers any favors when it comes to complying with return to play protocols after being given the green-light by the sports commission.

All boxers will be required to submit their vaccination cards to Fiji Boxing before engaging in any promotion.

Commission president Subash Apana says it’s a no jab, no boxing policy for Fiji’s professional boxers.

Article continues after advertisement

“In order for us to have our first program as early as December or as late as January, we need to get our boxers vaccinated, so we are urging everyone who is associated with Boxing to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, and we are very lucky that we have easy access to vaccination”

The first Boxing Promotion is expected to be held early next year.

