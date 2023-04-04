Amir Khan banned from boxing for two years

[Source: Talksport]

Amir Khan tested positive for the banned substance ostarine following his defeat to Kell Brook last year and so has now been banned from boxing for two years as a result.

According to UKAD, ostarine is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) which is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone.

Dietary supplements containing ostarine typically claim to promote muscle building.

It is not approved for human consumption in the UK or anywhere else in the world.

UKAD’s statement read: “Professional boxer and Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the presence and use of a Prohibited Substance.

“On 19 February 2022, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) collected an In-Competition urine Sample from Mr Khan after his fight against Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena. Mr Khan’s Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for ostarine.

“Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). The substance is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) 2022 Prohibited List as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sport at all times.

“UKAD notified Mr Khan of the AAF on 6 April 2022 and that he may have committed ADRVs under the 2021 UK Anti-Doping Rules (ADR). UKAD issued him with a Provisional Suspension from all Code-compliant sport on the same date.

“On 20 July 2022, UKAD charged Mr Khan with the commission of two ADRVs: under ADR Article 2.1 (Presence of a Prohibited Substance); and ADR Article 2.2 (Use of a Prohibited Substance).

“Mr Khan accepted the violations charged but maintained that his ingestion of ostarine was not ‘intentional’ (a term with a specific meaning set out at ADR Article 10.2.3).

“As a consequence his case was referred to the National Anti-Doping Panel to be considered by an independent tribunal.

“Mr Khan’s case was heard by the independent tribunal on 24 January 2023 and in its written decision dated 21 February 2023, the panel found both violations proved, concluded that Mr Khan had established that they were not ‘intentional’ within the meaning of ADR Article 10.2.3 and imposed a two-year ban on him.

“The panel also disqualified Mr Khan’s result from the bout against Mr Brook.

“Mr Khan’s two-year ban is deemed to have commenced on 6 April 2022 (the date his Provisional Suspension was imposed) and will expire on 5 April 2024.”