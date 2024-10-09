Boxing

All for dad: Haider

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

October 9, 2024 11:49 am

Ubayd Haider

Ubayd Haider’s upcoming fight for the IBO Asia Pacific Featherweight Title against China’s Runqi Zhou is more than just a career milestone—it’s a deeply personal battle dedicated to his father Gyan Singh, who’s been battling illness.

Once his coach and constant source of support, Haider’s father is now the primary inspiration driving him through his intense training.

Every round, every session, and every sacrifice has been focused on bringing a smile to his father’s face as Haider prepares for the fight on October 26th.

“This fight is generally dedicated to him because he’s been sick. Everybody knows he was my coach when he could be, but despite that, as long as he puts a smile on his face, I’ve kept my focus 100%.”

With his father’s health in mind, Haider has poured every ounce of energy into his preparation, vowing to give everything in the ring.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion event will be held at Nadi’s King Charles Park on the 26th of this month.

