Ali replaces Ravudi for NZPBC welterweight title fight

Fiji lightweight boxer Mohammed Ali has been called in as a late replacement to face New Zealand’s Sonny Moroni for the NZPBC Welterweight Title in the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion this Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Ali steps in after Jese Ravudi withdrew from the title fight earlier this week.

This will be Ali’s recent appearance in the ring.

In February, Ali challenged Mikaele Ravalaca for the vacant Fiji Lightweight Championship at the Blue Water Boxing Promotions event in Suva.

Ravalaca won the bout by technical knockout (TKO) just 45 seconds into the second round.

In July, Ali was scheduled to fight Ratu Filise Nabua in a welterweight contest for the Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions, but failed to appear for the weigh-in.

When contacted by promoter Naroon Buksh, Ali claimed he had sustained an injury a few days prior.

The Boxing Commission of Fiji did not accept Ali’s explanation because he failed to give prior notice of his withdrawal.

Now, with a title fight on the line, all eyes will be on Ali to see if he can rise to the occasion and deliver a strong performance against one of New Zealand’s most promising boxers. Fans can catch all the action live on FBC’s online platform www.viti.plus for $99 FJD.

