Votualevu College stun SJSS in debut

Votualevu College’s Under 15 basketball team made a significant impact by defeating the formidable Saint Joseph’s Secondary School 9-5 in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Tournament in Lautoka.

The match occurred at Lautoka’s Multipurpose Court, marking a historic moment as it was the first time Votualevu College fielded a team in the U15 grade.

Previously, the school had only participated in the U19 boys’ category.

Team captain Ana Sofaia Maiwiriwiri says the game was a closely fought contest, but they stuck to their game plan which saw them come out on top.

Maiwiriwiri says she was proud of their performance given the challenges they went through.

She says they didn’t have a court to train on so they had to travel to LDS Chapel.

The Year 9 student also adds that they only had two weeks to prepare before the competition kicked off.

However, Maiwiriwiri stresses they are thrilled to get a win in their first outing.

Looking ahead, Votualevu College is set to face SGS later today at 4:20pm.