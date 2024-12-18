Taleitaki follows in family’s footsteps

Senikau Taleitaki

Like a few of her relatives before her, Senikau Taleitaki is looking to follow in her family’s footstep’s in representing the country in basketball.

Growing up in the suburbs of Raiwaqa in Suva, the 17-year-old has been exposed to the sport from a very young age.

Majority of her childhood was spent playing at the famous Ed’s Court in Raiwaqa.

The Adi Cakobau School student took part in the under-20 trials for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau next year, and says she’s hopeful for a spot.

“Basketball runs in the family, so starting from my uncles they’ve represented Fiji, most of them went aboard, so that motivated me to also tryout in basketball.”

Taleitaki says hard work and self-belief is key in pursuing any milestones in life, which are two morals she tries to live by in pursuing basketball.

She is now looking to the naming of the national side for the mini games which is expected to be announcement next year.