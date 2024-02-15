Konecny impressed with Fiji

Michal Konecny [middle]

Basketball Fiji was blessed with the presence of FIBA Head of National Federation, Michal Konecny in the country.

This is Konecny’s first-ever visit to the country as the head of national federations.

Speaking to FBC Sports, he says he’s impressed with the interest shown by players.

Article continues after advertisement

Konecny was present at the Bula Hoops program yesterday in Suva where students between the ages of five to fifteen attended after-school hours with the assistance of Fiji men’s coach Laisiasa Puamau and other national reps.

The future of basketball in the country is bright after according to Konecny after witnessing the Bula Hoop program at the Vodafone Arena.

He adds Basketball Fiji is heading in the right direction, nurturing more competitive and talented young players.

Konecny reveals he was recommended by Australi to visit Fiji.

“I’m here because I’m new in FIBA. I took this position 20 days ago, so this visit is to find out and to meet the people of Oceania. I already visited our office in Australia and they recommended to visit the Fijian Federation.”

The Head of National Federations adds he’s pleased and does not regret his visit.

Meanwhile, the Bula Hoops program, which runs for 8-10 weeks, commenced in 2017 in Nadi and Suva.

This year, Basketball Fiji has recorded 600 participants in the two centers.