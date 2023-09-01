John Wesley defeats reigning champs

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

John Wesley College has defeated reigning Under-19 champions Queen Victoria School 31-18 in round two of the Vodafone Secondary School Basketball competition.

This win follows their dominant 30-13 victory against Marist Brothers High School yesterday.

In another U19 match, Marist secured their first win by defeating International Secondary School 29-22.

Looking at the U17 boys grade, both Swami Vivekananda College and Marist recorded their second win in round three of the competition.

SVC emerged victorious against ISS Nadi 12-6, while Marist defeated QVS 26-14.

International Secondary School Suva secured their first win against Tilak High School 12-4, while Central College Lautoka triumphed over Fiji Agape Mission College 12-10.

In the girls U17 grade, Yat Sen Secondary School dominated Tilak 35-3 securing their second win.

The games will continue throughout the afternoon, with the finals set to take place tomorrow at the Multipurpose Court in Lautoka.