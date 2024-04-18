James to headline another US 'Dream Team' in Paris

[Source: Reuters]

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James and reigning most valuable player Joel Embiid headline an all-star lineup named to the United States men’s basketball team for the Paris Olympics, USA Basketball announced on Wednesday.

James, who has won two Olympic golds and a bronze but sat out the last two Games, will be joined by Los Angeles Lakers team mate Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

“We know we have a collection of incredible talent for this summer. And a lot of guys are experienced,” USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Grant Hill told reporters in New York on Wednesday.

“They know very well just how difficult this is. We can’t just show up, you know, we have to come. We have to play. We have to compete.”

Also named to the squad were Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

All 12 members of the Paris “Dream Team” have been NBA All-Stars and it includes four NBA MVPs and six NBA champions.

Hill said that an “overwhelming” number of players wanted to be a part of the team and that James committed to competing in Paris in a passing conversation not long after breaking the all-time scoring record.

“I just went up to him and said, ‘Hey, man, I need to you in Paris’. And he was like, ‘I’m in’,” said Hill.