From U18 Deans title to basketball for QVS trio

The QVS U19 boys basketball team

Three Queen Victoria School students who lifted the U18 Deans trophy last week have traded their rugby boots for sneakers as they rep the U19 side in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Tournament.

Captain Ilaitia Rokouru, who showcased his skills as a flanker during the U18 Deans final, leads the charge for the school’s U19 basketball team.

Despite the drastic change in sports, Rokouru and his teammates are relishing the new challenge.

He says while rugby is very physical, basketball requires a different kind of technical skill.

Rokouru says they’re adapting to the nuances of the game, and although the transition has been quick, they are enjoying every moment of it.

The trio’s adjustment from the rugged game of rugby to the fast-paced court of basketball has not been without its hurdles.

The team has faced a tough start, with three consecutive losses in the tournament.