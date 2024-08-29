Defending champions make a statement in Lautoka

Defending champions of the U19 boys grade of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Yat Sen Secondary got right into the thick of things.

The side hammered Marist Brothers High School 44-2.

In the first half they led 29-2.

In other matches played so far, U19 Latter Day Saints beat RKS 17-6, Suva Grammar School won over Lautoka Muslim College 36-10, SVC hammered Tilak High School 38-5.

In the U17 boys grade, International School Suva beat Natabua High School 28-21 while Yat Sen beat Tilak High School 39-17.

The games are continuing at the multipurpose court in Lautoka.