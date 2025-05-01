Australia's Dyson Daniels wins NBA's most improved player award

[ Source: ABC News ]

Australia’s Dyson Daniels has been named the NBA’s most improved player.

Daniels, who plays for Atlanta Hawks, beat out fellow finalists Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers) and Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons).

The 22-year-old emerged as a productive starter at shooting guard for the Hawks after arriving in Atlanta in the trade that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans on July 6.

Before the trade, Daniels was best known for his defensive play.

Injuries and other trades helped clear the way for the 6-foot-7 Daniels to flourish as a scoring complement to Trae Young while providing impressive all-around production.

Bendigo-born Daniels is now entrenched as an important foundation player for the Hawks, joining Young, forward Jalen Johnson and 2024 number one overall NBA draft pick Zaccharie Risacher.

He led the NBA with 229 steals, the most since Seattle’s Gary Payton had 231 in the 1995/96 season.

