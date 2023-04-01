Australia proves too strong for Fijiana

The Fijiana 7s team suffered a big 35-5 loss to the Australian side during their last pool match at the Hong Kong 7s.

The Australians proved too strong for the Fijians.

Australia started well, scoring a try every two minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Extra time was given to Fijiana, with Lavena Cavuru coming through with their lone try.

Tries were scored by Madison Ashby, Charlotte Calick, Faith Nathan, and Tia Hinds.

Fijiana will take on the USA in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 12.35am.