Waqa leaves behind lasting legacy: Tikaram

Filimoni Vuli Waqa’s influence was not confined to the Fiji Finals, he was also a mentor, motivator and a beacon of hope for over hundreds of thousands of athletes.

Coca-Cola Fiji Marketing Manager Lawrence Tikaram said this during his eulogy at the church service for the late Vuli Waqa in Suva this morning.

Tikaram says Waqa left an impeccable footprint in the hearts of over 100 thousand athletes who participated in the Fiji Finals over five decades.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Tikaram, Waqa’s work and mentorship propelled many to the highest echelons of sport, with some even reaching the South Pacific Games and the Olympic Games.

Tikaram says through his tireless efforts, Waqa touched the lives of multiple generations, instilling in them the values of perseverance, dedication and excelling with resilience.

Filimoni Waqa Vadei spoke of the love and guidance that his adoptive father and namesake shared with the family throughout the years.

Vadei says Waqa instilled in his family the value of hard work, time management and dedication to one’s passion.

Waqa’s funeral church service at The Church of God in Brown Street, Suva was attended by family members and his close associates from the sporting, athletics and teaching fraternities.

Following the church service, Waqa was laid to rest at the Nasinu Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Akosita, children and grandchildren.