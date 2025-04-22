Trio to share track shoes at Fiji Finals

Three determined young athletes from Adi Maopa Secondary School will be sharing a single pair of track shoes at this year’s Fiji Finals.

Rather than wishing for their own pairs, they hope this act of unity will inspire them to win the school’s first-ever medal at the highly anticipated competition.

The trio was seen taking turns with the shoes during their events at the Maritime Zone yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Sub-junior athlete Timoci Bulu explained that the shoes were given to them by a teammate who didn’t qualify, encouraging them to make the most of the opportunity and bring home a medal.

“I’m sharing with Asiveli and Sakiusa. Asiveli will be running in the 200m and taking part in long jump as well and Sakiusa is running long distance in the 1,500m and 800m. We are quite happy to share one track shoes and don’t think it’s necessary to get one each.”

Bulu says this will be a driving force not only for the trio but also for the 30 others in Adi Maopa’s delegation.

He adds that preparation has come with its challenges and being able to share one pair of track shoes means more to them than anything.

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships starts this Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will conclude on Saturday.

