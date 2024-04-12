Tailevu North out to retain girl’s division title

Tailevu North College is confident of defending the girl’s title in the Tailevu Zone today.

Following a good outing in day one yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Principal David Wedlock says the school increased its squad this year to 170 athletes, compared to 130 athletes last year.

Wedlock says this signifies how much effort has been put in by the athletes in training during the off-season to represent their school with pride.

“The girl’s squad has been preparing well. They know what is expected of them, the message to the girls is not to underestimate any of the other six schools but to compete and do their best.”

Day two of the Tailevu Zone gets underway at this hour with the 200 meters heats on the tracks as well as the finals of the sub junior boys discus, junior boys javelin and junior and sub-junior girls long jumps in the field.