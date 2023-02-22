Tahiri of Kakala is ACS’s fastest

Melania Tahiri

Kakala’s Melania Tahiri is Adi Cakobau School’s favorite in the girls’ blue ribbon event at the zone meet and Fiji Finals.

Tahiri clocked the fastest time of 13.62 seconds in the school’s inter-house senior girls 100 meters final.

In second place was Varanisese Qoro of Uci House with a time of 14.50 seconds and Miliakere Vuidravuwalu of Mokosoi House was third in 14.53 seconds.

The ACS Inter-House continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.