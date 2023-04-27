Rotuma athletes remember late star

Rotuma athletes

It’ll be an emotional outing at the Coca-Cola Games for Rotuma High School as they remember the late Daniel Mario Savea, who died last year days after winning the school’s first medal at the Fiji Finals.

The late Savea’s older brother Venasio and cousin Asif Ali, who won the 1,500m and 800m at Tuesday’s Maritime Zone are two of the three Rotuma athletes.

Rotuma’s journey has not been easy, and any success they achieve will be in memory of the late Daniel Savea.

Article continues after advertisement

Venasio Savea, who will compete in the same event as his late brother, says his father has been a huge source of strength for him during these difficult times.

“My brother he took part last year, it kinda distracts me from my training because taking part in this field events its all of his events and including me is abit harsh”

Savea adds they trained using bags of sand as there were no proper training gear.

Schools Vice Principal and Coach Joseph Kamea observed the discuss events and says that the female athletes back in Rotuma throw better then what he witnessed during the maritime zone but they couldn’t cater the airfare and expenses for other athletes to come across to Suva.

Rotuma hopes to at least take back a medal after the three-day meet.