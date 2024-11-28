Reece retains gold

At just 11 years old, Leiwiya Reece has proven her athletic prowess once again, clinching gold in the Under-11 Girls Long Jump at the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

As the niece of All Blacks winger Sevu Reece, The Nadi airport school student is carving her own path in sports, bringing pride to her family and her Nadi community.

When asked how it felt to retain her title, Leiwiya says it felt good.

However, the Kadavu lass admitted she wasn’t confident coming into this year’s competition, describing her emotions as a mix of nerves and calm.

Preparation was key, and Leiwiya credited her success to the support of her parents, grandparents, teachers, and trainers.

“I want to thank the teachers, my parents, grandparents, and those out there who have been supporting Nadi.

She adds that her parent’s advice to her was to always listen and do what the teachers say and never disrespect anybody.

The 2024 Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games will conclude tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.