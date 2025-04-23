Raboiliku bets on Chand for Blue Ribbon

Suva Grammar's Nathaniel Chand.

Marist Brothers High School athletics coach Antonio Raboiliku says he has no doubt that this year’s Men’s Blue Ribbon at the Fiji Finals will be one of the most exciting in recent memory.

He says while there’s a great line-up of athletes who have clocked times close to each other in the zones, the race is wide open and he believes anyone can take the top prize.

However, Raboiliku says one standout athlete or the ‘man with the midas touch’ would be Nathaniel Chand of Suva Grammar School, who he has kept a close eye on.

“We have Nathaniel Chand, you know he has been winning gold all these years, so he is my top bet right now, and then you have the experienced bronze medallist from last year, Bruce Rauqe and not counting out the RKS boy who won at the Tailevu Zone.”

Raboiliku says it will be the best 100m race in a long time, with all eight lanes filled by tough competitors.

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships start tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

