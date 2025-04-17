Police assure security at Fiji Finals

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the police operations teams are working closely with the Fiji Finals organizing committee to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.

The Commissioner is encouraging supporters, parents, and guardians to attend and watch the games in a positive spirit, allowing the athletes to perform well without any disruptions.

He states that police officers will be present to monitor the event and will be vigilant regarding individuals entering with any ulterior motives or illegal intentions.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commissioner urged the public to attend in large numbers and enjoy the games, assuring them that police officers will be there to provide security.

However, he cautioned that those attempting to disrupt the environment will face police intervention.

The Fiji Finals are scheduled to take place next week, from Thursday to Saturday, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.