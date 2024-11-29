New shoes boosts Talei

Karen Talei was motivated to do her best at the two-day Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games after receiving a new pair of track shoes from her father before the competition.

The 12-year-old was part of Macuata South’s 4x400m relay side that came second in their heats today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Talei says she was emotional after receiving her track shoes from her father, knowing the struggles he went through, to simply put food on their table.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon receiving her shoes, she vowed to do her best at the games and make her family proud.

“I was very happy when my father bought my shoes before the games, I told myself that I have to make them proud at the games.”

The year seven student of Cadranasiga Primary School in Vanua Levu gave her credit to her teachers and coaches for being strict with her and the other athletes in their training and diet.

Talei has set her eyes on one day competing at the Fiji Finals competition, where she vows to come back a better athlete.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games is underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will conclude this afternoon.