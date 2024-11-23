Nasinu ready for Tuckers Ice Cream Games

Despite a short period of preparation time, Team Nasinu is adamant to give other districts a run for their money at the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games next week.

Nasinu assistant head coach Peni Ligabalavu says there’s a lot of excitement for the athletes, and they are looking forward to the meet.

Team Nasinu will be fielding more than 70 athletes next week and the youngsters are all set for the Games.

With only two weeks of training, Ligabalavu is adamant his side will give other teams tough competition.

“With just two weeks’ preparation, we are not really looking at winning the overall games. But we are looking to give other zones a good run for their money.”

He also thanked all the parents who have been coming out to support the athletes over the past two weeks.

The tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from November 28th to the 29th, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.