Former sprinter Vu passes on

Former national sprinter and Ratu Kadavulevu School Athletics coach Moape Vu has passed away.

The Pacific Games medalist passed on last week.

Vu was due to coach the Adi Cakobau School athletics team this year.

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee extended its condolences to the family.

Vu won the 100-meter sprint final and was part of the 4 x 100-meter team that won gold during the Pacific Games in 1999.

He was also part of the team that managed to defend the 4 x 100-meter gold in 2003.