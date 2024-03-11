Fiji to host Olympic build-up relay race

[ Source : https://www.oceanianoc.org]

Over 200 athletes are expected to converge in Suva this week to participate in the Terre de Jeux 2024 relay race.

The event, which will be hosted by the French Embassy in Fiji is part of the build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in France in July.

French Ambassador to Fiji, Francois-Xavier Leger says the race will involve organizing a 24-hour worldwide sports relay with other French Embassies.

According to the diplomat, the race will cross more than 140 countries and overseas territories this year, with Fiji being the second country to host the race after New Zealand.

The race them for this year is “Global Paralympics Race”: Women & Unity in Sports”.

Leger says this is in perfect continuity with the various actions undertaken by the embassy since 2021.

He adds participants are expected to take part from the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC), Fiji Paralympic, various disability organizations, civil society organizations, athletes and para-athletes, special schools, non-government organizations, government and the diplomatic corps in Suva.

The race will be held on Thursday at 9 am, commencing from Graham Street (Suva Bowling Club), around Albert Park then back to Graham Street, following which the game baton will be officially handed over to the team in Australia and Vanuatu.