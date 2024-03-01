Degei reigns in RKS

Degei House is the new champions of the Ratu Kadavulevu School interhouse.

The yellow brigade took home 17 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze medals after competition ended at Kings ground in Lodoni.

Ma’afu was just a gold short and had to settle for second place after bagging 16 gold, 13 silver and 21 bronze.

Coming in third was Sukuna with nine gold, 17 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Cakau also had nine gold but had less silver count as they had nine and seven bronze.

Next up for RKS is the Tailevu Zone in April.