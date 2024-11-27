Close to 2000 athletes for Primary School Games

About 2000 athletes will be competing at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games starting tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

21 districts have registered their athletes for the Games.

The six districts from the western division are coming with 718 athletes, the north has 635 while central and eastern divisions have confirmed 597 athletes.

Wallis and Futuna is bringing 20 athletes for the Games.

Suva 1 have the most number of athletes with 156, Lautoka have 155, Suva 2 with 149, 140 for Nadroga/Navosa, Nadi registered 127, Vanuabalavu with 110 while Macuata North, Ra and Yasawa allhave 105.

481 officials are going to look after the two-day meet.

You can watch the Tuckers Ice Cream Games live and exclusive on FBC Sports tomorrow and Friday.