Chance for athletes’ exposure: Miller

[Source: Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Athletics Fiji national coach Albert Miller says a handful of athletes for have been identified to represent the country at the Oceania Athletics Championship in Suva this year.

Miller says the athletes are training with their various clubs to gear up for the event in June.

He adds the athletes are being monitored each week and will be evaluated at three different trials, beginning with the Easter games.

Article continues after advertisement

Miller says since Fiji is the host country, this as an opportunity to give many athletes exposure to a regional competition.

‘Time and distance is always the easy way to go about it and since we are having it here in Suva, we will try and expose as many athletes as possible to give them a feel of what it’s like to compete in an international meet.”

Miller says he hopes that the Oceania Championship will attract more youngsters to try out athletics in order to expand sporting bodies talent pool.

The Oceania Athletics meet will feature athletes from the Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand.

It will be held on June 1st to the 8th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.