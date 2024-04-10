ACS and Nakasi lead unofficial tally

Adi Cakobau School and Nakasi High School are currently leading the unofficial medal tally at the final day of the Triple N Zone.

In the men’s division, Nakasi leads with six gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

Lelean Memorial School follows closely behind with the same number of medals and Waidina Secondary School holds third place with two gold medals.

For the women’s division, ACS is in the lead with 13 gold, 11 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Sila Central holds second place with two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, while Wainimala Secondary School secures third place with one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

The Triple N Zone competition continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.