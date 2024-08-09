Athletics-Botswana's Tebogo becomes Africa's first 200m champion

[Source: Reuters]

Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the men’s Olympic 200 metres title on Thursday when he powered clear of American duo Kenny Bednarek and a COVID-hit Noah Lyles to claim Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal.

Tebogo, who set a national record of 9.86 when finishing sixth in 100m final, produced a dominant last 50 metres and crossed the line in 19.46 seconds, beating his chest as he become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m.

Bednarek chased him all the way to take a second successive silver in 19.62 seconds, with Lyles, who had been hoping to become the first American to complete the sprint double since Carl Lewis 40 years ago, repeating his Tokyo bronze in 19.67.

It was the triple world champion’s first defeat in a 200m final for three years. He received medical treatment after crossing the line and after the race U.S. officials said he had tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, two days after he won the 100 metres gold.

Adding to the chaos, a yellow card appeared against Lyle’s name in the official results to mark a misconduct violation for damaging his lane box before the race start.